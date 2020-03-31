Miller talks golf course, lawn care decisions

MOUNT VERNON — Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller said she took all weekend to decide whether to re-open Knox County golf courses — ultimately deciding to do so, effective Monday, along with lawn care companies, after mass confusion throughout the state on the issue.

“The governor would say one thing, and then the Ohio Department of Health would say another,” Miller said Monday during her Facebook Live public health briefing on matters related to coronavirus precautions.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home orders issued March 22 had classified golf courses and lawn care companies as non-essential businesses that should remain closed. But confusion ensued, pitting state officials against each other in how to interpret the orders. Such was the case Thursday, for example, when state Health Director Amy Acton said during the state COVID-19 briefing that being out in nature to golf might work if precautions are taken, such as cleaning one’s golf clubs and practicing social distancing.

Miller said she ultimately decided for Knox County’s golf courses herself after receiving a communication Saturday evening from ODH. Despite the earlier direction that golf courses are non-essential businesses, Miller said ODH informed her that golf courses are also outdoor recreational opportunities that are therefore able to remain open. Miller also said she has allowed lawn care companies to remain open because they provide the function of allowing people to keep their lawns cut and trimmed — important in lowering the number of ticks and mosquitos outdoors. That makes lawn care a public health issue, she added.

Miller’s emailed letter to golf course owners Sunday said if golf courses are operating as outdoor recreational opportunities practicing social distancing and meeting disinfecting requirements, “there is likely not a health concern.” However, “If the golf course is operating other businesses as part of the operations (restaurants, clubhouse, spa, driving range, putting and practice greens, etc.) then you should be prepared to explain why you deem those business operations essential.”

Her letter also stated protective measures should include providing hand sanitizer to golfers, and making sure golf carts only have one person in them and are disinfected after each use. She also said since the decision was hers, she would institute random inspections.

When asked, Miller said her decision did not involve pressure from golf courses or political pressure to reopen golf courses. She has received criticism through social media from Knox County residents who said golf courses should remain closed because they are non-essential. For example, a Facebook post addressed to Miller stated “You are not above Ohio states governor who ordered all business shut down if not essential (an) essential business. Golf is a hobby not (an) essential business. Our health department has chosen to not abide by the order and put us all at more risk.”

During Monday’s briefing, Miller addressed social distancing or lack thereof that she has viewed in Knox County. While most businesses are following proper social distancing and personal hygienic and disinfecting precautions with due care, the public at large often is not doing so when in stores. Miller emphasized that “this is getting serious, Knox County.”

The number of positive COVID-19 cases statewide has exceeded 1,900 with 39 deaths as of Monday. Miller said she expects more surges to occur along with fatalities. Miller said she and other local officials have to take even more active, forceful roles in stopping the community spread locally where people congregate, such as businesses.

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews