March is now Mammal madness

MOUNT VERNON — The cancellation of March Madness no doubt has sports fans disappointed, but a suitable replacement for the tournament could already exist in the form of a science-themed fantasy bracket that pits mammals in fierce, but fun competition with one another.

The fictional tournament exists in the form of March Mammal Madness.

“March Mammal Madness is an alternate March Madness tournament focusing on simulated combat between mammals,” said Bonnie Schutte, a biology teacher at Mount Vernon High School. “Dr. Katie Hinde, an associate professor at Arizona State University, created this. The purpose of the program is to introduce students to organisms they may never have heard of and to help them learn about how humans have impacted some of these creatures.”

The tournament content is created and researched by scientists and some of the battles can be very surprising if one is not familiar with the animals involved in each battle. “Each ‘battle’ is created by a scientist and live-tweeted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings,” said Schutte. “Teachers and students can follow these tweets or check the next day for the battle summaries. Sometimes a competitor will surprise us by leaving the battlefield. For example, the Moscow Dog left the battlefield when humans enticed it away by offering food. Many of us had the Moscow Dog going further in the bracket, which was very disappointing! Sometimes there are non-mammal competitors that surprise us. In the battle between the hummingbird and the praying mantis, the mantis won. It actually attacked the bird. I had never heard of such a thing happening, but after the battle, scientists provided numerous studies and even video links of mantis hanging on the bottom of a hummingbird feeder and coming up to strike a bird when it feeds. They actually grab its head and crush the skull.” Even though the COVID-19 virus has altered the way students are currently learning, MVHS students and students from all across the country can still follow along with March Mammal Madness and participate in the fun of the tournament by creating their brackets. “Our students participate by making their brackets,” said Schutte. “The morning after one of the battles, the winners are announced. Biology teachers score the kids’ brackets for them so they can see their updated scores. We’ve been sending out e-mail statuses to teachers and students so they know which mammals won. The students also have access to Twitter feeds. In the competition there is a Sweet 16, and Elite Trait and a Final Roar.” The tournament itself has only been altered to fit the learning at home style that MVHS students are having to abide by during the COVID-19 crisis. Students are still able to follow along with the Twitter feeds and research that goes along with the tournament. The March Mammal Madness tournament has provided a good distraction from the current virus crisis. “During the COVID-19 crisis, I think the March Mammal Madness event is a nice distraction for the kids,” said Schutte. “Most students really enjoy (participating.)”

