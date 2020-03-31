Collaboration delivers to those in need

MOUNT VERNON — As the Governor’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order is expected to continue, service providers in Knox County are coming together to offer food and medication pickup and delivery by demand.

Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m., Knox Mobility Management takes demands by phone and coordinates local agencies and volunteer groups to pick up and deliver food and medication to those in need.

Those who are ill, elderly, lack childcare and have difficulty getting out because they have children at home, are at high risk of infection or otherwise have difficulty getting around are encouraged to utilize the service to help them with groceries and medication by calling 740-485-5002.

This service is a collaboration between several agencies including the Mount Vernon Association of Police Chaplains, Knox Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Knox Area Transit (KAT), and is coordinated by United Way of Knox County.

About two weeks ago, United Way of Knox County Executive Director Kelly Brenneman heard concerns from Knox Community Hospital that some of their patients, after release, will need assistance getting medication and groceries.

Brenneman contacted KAT and CERT and the parishioner’s groups to organize an effort to help.

Knox County Mobility Manager Susie Simpson takes demands from residents and organizes with transportation and volunteer agencies to deliver.

CERT is a volunteer-based team with 14 currently active volunteers to fill in where services are needed amidst an emergency, according to Central Ohio Joint Fire District Chaplain and CERT Coordinator Phil Lohmeyer.

CERT receives delivery information from Simpson and coordinates the volunteers to “make that happen,” said Lohmeyer.

United Way provides gas cards to volunteer drivers who use their own vehicles on these runs, according to Brenneman.

KAT Administrator Martin McAvoy also coordinates with KAT drivers to fill in as needed.

Since the state of emergency, the number of KAT rides has decreased, Brenneman pointed out. Being on these delivery runs not only helps the community but keep the drivers busy.

The pickup and delivery service is in addition to several KAT emergency responses to COVID-19, including temporarily waiving the bus fare and doubling down on its disinfection and sanitation protocol.

The overall goal, McAvoy said, is to “minimize exposure and help the community.”

The pickup and delivery service is free of charge to those who need it, although the grocery and medication purchased should be paid beforehand.

For those who cannot afford groceries, the service refers them to several local food pantries and is available to deliver pantry items as well.

Pastor LJ Harry at Apostolic Christian Church said their pantry is open this Thursday and the Salvation Army and Interchurch pantries are open by appointment.

Food For the Hungry (FFTH), in partnership with the Knox County Foundation, also recently awarded a $23,500 grant to local organizations providing emergency food and meals in response to the increased need amidst the COVID-19 crisis, FFTH board member Marcy Rinehart added.

“It’s a great coordination of services,” McAvoy said, a sentiment echoed by all contributing service providers.

“There’s really no ego in Knox County,” Brenneman remarked. “Nobody’s stepping on anyone’s toes. We all collaborate beautifully.”

The pickup and delivery service received its first call on March 23. Since then, Simpson has coordinated 56 calls, averaging six to nine calls per day.

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the state of emergency is expected to continue.

“We’re in this for the long haul,” Simpson remarked.

When asked about how the service plans to respond if demand increases following an extension of the stay-at-home order, Simpson said they will “play it by ear, one day at a time.”

“I know Phil and LJ are right here to help me,” Simpson said.

“This is new territory for all of us. But we have people everywhere working together,” McAvoy affirmed. He said that in his 25 years of experience working in Knox County, “when there is a need, people step up.”

For those who would like to help, there are many ways to contribute.

Brenneman recommends donating to local food banks. To those who make cash contributions to United Way, Brenneman assures them that the money will go directly out to the pantries.

Donors could also write down “COVID-19” in the check’s memo to designate their donation to the virus emergency relief effort.

Last but not least, Simpson urged people to comply with the stay-at-home order and utilize available resources to help minimize exposure.

“We want people to realize that we’re under a stay-at-home order and they need to stay at home,” she said. “We want people to use this (pickup and delivery) service.”

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @