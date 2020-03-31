MOUNT VERNON — Barbara L. Dinsmore, 68, of Mount Vernon, passed away at her home Sunday, March 29, 2020.

She was born Feb. 14, 1953 in Knox County to the late Fayne and Dorothy (Potes) Dinsmore. Barbara was known for her years of work at Pizza Villa and later retired from Kenyon College. She, and her late husband, Robert Byers, enjoyed camping and taking trips on their motorcycle. But most of all, they loved the time they spent with their family and canine companions.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Pam Dinsmore; two brothers, Joe Dinsmore and David (Lisa) Dinsmore; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Byers.

In keeping with Barbara’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 2, beginning at 1 p.m. in Amity Cemetery with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Knox County Humane Society.

To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Barbara L. Dinsmore.