Village flooded

10:55 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Vance Road was underwater Sunday after Sycamore Creek came out of its banks. Numerous roads in the southern part of Knox County were closed after Saturday night storms dumped 2 inches of rain.

Vance Road was underwater Sunday after Sycamore Creek came out of its banks. Numerous roads in the southern part of Knox County were closed after Saturday night storms dumped 2 inches of rain.

 

Joshua Morrison/News Water remains high Sunday in the village of Utica after Saturday night storms dumped a reported 2 inches of rain over the area, prompting numerous water rescues and the closing of roads. Utica High School was opened to serve as a shelter for those affected.

Water remains high Sunday in the village of Utica after Saturday night storms dumped a reported 2 inches of rain over the area, prompting numerous water rescues and the closing of roads. Utica High School was opened to serve as a shelter for those affected.

 

 

