FREDERICKTOWN — Roger L. Morrison, 87, of Fredericktown, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born April 25, 1932 in Ashland, the son of Dailey and Bessie (Kaufman) Morrison. Roger proudly served in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict and retired in 1995 as a mechanic for BF Goodrich.

Roger was known as a jokester, either telling them or pulling a good one on somebody. He was also a simple man that enjoyed being outdoors, mowing his yard or tinkering in the garage. The family is all blessed beyond measure to have been able to share their lives with such a wonderful soul.

Roger is survived by his wife, Barbara (Auflich) Morrison, whom he married June 5, 1952; a son, Michael (Lissa) Morrison of Hicksville; a daughter, Robin (Mark) Dailey of Fredericktown; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a sister, Jan Connell of Mount Vernon.

Besides his parents Roger was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Morrison, Forest Morrison, Kenny Morrison, John Morrison and Dave Morrison; and sisters, Jean Williams, Marvel Lepley and Helen Day.

With the current pandemic situation, the family will observe a private funeral service at the Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown. The funeral service will be broadcast Wednesday April 1, beginning at 2 p.m. on the Snyder Funeral Home Fredericktown Facebook page. Burial with military honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council will follow in Forest Cemetery in Fredericktown. The family will also hold a public celebration of life service at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Roger’s name may be made to the Knox County Animal Shelter.

