DANVILLE — Oris Dempsey Jones, 92, passed away Saturday March 28, 2020 at Country Club Retirement Campus in Mount Vernon.

He was born Aug. 20, 1927 in Rinard Mills to the late Jasper and Lola (Rinard) Jones. In June of 1948, he married his wife of 71 years, Lillian Marie Devore. She preceded him in death Feb. 12, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Steven Jones, in 1972; two brothers, Lloyd Dwayne Jones and Perley E. Jones; and two sisters, Dorothy Schell and Ruby Howell.

Dempsey retired from Mickley and Workman Oil and Gas Company after 40 years. He enjoyed camping, farming and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Kathy (Gary) Fesler, Travis (Lori Frink) Jones; grandchildren, Heather Fesler (Samir) Patel, Heath (Rachael) Fesler, Michael D. (Makayla Brown) Jones and Jonathan Jones; great-grandchildren, Alexis Kerr, Dhevan Patel and Weston Fesler; and a sister, Helen Brooks of Cutler. He is also survived by many brother and sisters-in-law, which include Brady Devore; and many nieces and nephews, including Darrell Devore, who visited him often.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. A private burial and memorial will take place at a later date. The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is handling arrangements. Fischerfuneralhome.com