NAMI reschedules observance

MOUNT VERNON — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) chapter of Knox Licking March 30 World Bipolar Day (WBD) observance has been rescheduled to April 30, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mount Vernon Library. We are again partnering with the staff of Knox Community Hospital Rehabilitation and Wellness Center to update you on the Barriers and Benefits of mind/body exercise. We will continue to take enrollment for this event through April 17. The event is free and lunch will be served along with birthday cake in observance of the now famed artist who was born March 30, 1853, and died in 1890 by suicide; it is said he lived with bipolar disease.

The goal of WBD is to bring about an understanding of the world population about bipolar disorders that will educate and improve sensitivity towards this illness. Van Gogh’s illness was untreated. He died in poverty without realizing his potential as a masterful artist. Bipolar is treatable; with treatment, and following a wellness recovery action plan (WRAP), those who have the disease can live functional lives, have successful careers, and pursue their dreams.

Is your mind on the same page as your body?

“Exercise is a good benefit to both the mind and the body,” says Cassie Simpson, exercise physiologist at the center. “There are benefits to all kinds of exercise on the body, but the benefits of “mind/body” exercises like Yoga can be underestimated.”

Cassie will talk about the barriers that keep you from exercise and the benefits of exercises such as Yoga movements that enhance your well-being through inner-mental focus, muscular movement and proper breathing patterns.

Enrollment is limited. Enrollment will continue through April 17. Call 740-297-3088 or email namiklcohio@embarqmail to enroll.

In conjunction with the April 30 celebration, NAMI is partnering with the Mount Vernon Library for a Sunday Movie Matinee, April 26, 2020, 2 p.m. The classic movie starring Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt, “As Good as It Gets,” will be shown. The movie is free, no registration is required, and refreshments will be available.

