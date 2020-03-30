Lawn care back in business

MOUNT VERNON — Lawn care businesses may continue to mow, but residential landscaping services are off-limits.

Lawn care businesses were named in an Ohio Department of Health directive that seemed to require a cessation of business. However, after consulting with the ODH legal representatives and the agency’s legal counsel, Knox County Health Commissioner Julie Miller is reopening all lawn care businesses in Knox County effective today.

Pam Palm, Knox Public Health spokesperson, said the order provided for some leeway that is up to the local authorities — in this case, Knox Public Health (KPH) — as to whether the businesses stay open. That KPH had some say was not clear when the order was issued, Palm said.

“It was open for interpretation; read it, decide for yourself how it best applies,” Palm said.

Palm said Miller decided to allow lawn care business to continue to operate as long as they abide by the physical distancing and disinfecting requirements as stated in Gov. DeWine’s Stay at Home order.

Lawn care businesses may mow commercial and residential properties and may maintain or provide landscaping services of commercial properties, as not mowing can cause a public health nuisance, Palm said. However, landscaping of residential properties is considered non-essential and also carries the additional risk of coming into contact with the public.

KPH further granted an order to reopen golf courses; a story is in today’s sports section.

KPH may also randomly inspect the business practices of local lawn care companies to assist them in meeting requirements or to verify that they are meeting the requirements outlined in the Stay at Home Order. Anyone seeking more information should call KPH at 740-392-2200.

