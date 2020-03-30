Gottke named new ADF president

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Land Bank President Jeff Gottke has been selected as the new president of the Area Development Foundation following a three-month search, ADF Board Chair Vickie Sant stated Friday.

Gottke, who was also VP of the ADF, will continue as land bank president. He replaces former ADF President Jeffry Harris, an attorney who left to practice law in Columbus. Gottke has served as interim ADF president since Harris left.

Sant said the ADF board is excited about the hiring, which followed a search process involving “dozens of local and out-of-town candidates with a wide background of experiences,” Sant said.

She added there were four finalists. The position had been advertised locally, on Indeed.com and One Columbus.

Gottke served as ADF’s vice president while also being land bank president, with ADF handling the day-to-day land bank operations under contract. Sant said she and fellow ADF board members put in substantial time in the president search. All ADF board members reviewed resumes and sent input to Sant. From there, choices were narrowed to four finalists. Finalists were asked to visit Mount Vernon and interview with the ADF executive committee. “As our organization’s former vice president, Jeff has extensive professional knowledge and many diverse local relationships enabling him to quickly transition into this role,” Sant said through a press release. “After the executive committee reviewed resumes and conducted interviews, it became clear he had the right skillsets to provide continuity and leadership to ADF.” Gottke was part of the land bank’s inception in early 2018, and Gottke’s career path took a major change in doing so. Gottke also served for about a year on Mount Vernon city council but resigned in November 2018 after taking the ADF VP job. Gottke, who is married and has three children, said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve ADF as its president and continue the work of restoring residential and commercial properties in a way that serves the community with new opportunities. “The rural lifestyle, historic charm, educational institutions and strong manufacturing base make Knox County unique in the region,” he said. “I look forward to strengthening existing businesses and attracting new ones so that Knox County can continue to prosper.”

