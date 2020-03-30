Fourth case of COVID-19 in Knox County announced

MOUNT VERNON – Knox Public Health has been notified of another Knox County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19. Similar to the last case, delayed test results arrived on the same day the individual was released from treatment.

The latest positive case is a 72-yr-old woman who was tested for COVID-19 at The Ohio State University Hospital on March 17. The test specimen was sent to LabCorp, a private lab. Due to symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the patient was isolated on Mar. 20 at Knox Community Hospital.

Lisa Dudgeon, communicable disease nurse for Knox Public Health, said the agency was notified of the positive test results today, 12 days after the original testing. KCH officials confirmed the patient was scheduled to be released today.

Dudgeon said she is aware of 31 Knox County residents who have been tested for COVID-19. Not all of the testing was done locally. Several residents, including three of the four positive cases, were tested in other counties. Of the 31 residents who have been tested, 14 are still pending. Knox Public Health is monitoring 20 individuals, seven who have connection to the positive cases. The remaining 13 are being monitored because they have returned from countries where COVID-19 is present.

Knox Public Health in collaboration with Knox Community Hospital has opened a call line for local residents with medical questions related to COVID-19. Callers who meet the criteria for testing are referred to KCH for follow-up and testing. The call-line is 740-399-8014. It is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is staffed by public health nurses.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews