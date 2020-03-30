MOUNT VERNON — Dale E. Barrick, 79, of Mount Vernon, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital.

He was born in Knox County, the son of Charles and Mabel (Shepherd) Barrick. Dale was a 1958 graduate of Bladensburg High School and retired as a truck driver of over 30 years.

Dale was a sports enthusiast and always enjoyed attending the sporting events of his nieces and nephews. He also like being around his friends and always looked forward to meeting them for food and fellowship at Southside Diner. Dale was an easy going, kind-hearted gentleman, who always brought a smile to your face.

He is survived by his granddaughter Kaylee Showalter of Mount Vernon; a sister, Wilma Buckingham of Howard; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Barrick; his step-daughter, Krista Woodruff; a brother, Donald Barrick; three sisters, Marie Mosley, Dorothy Melick and Wanda Councell.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 31, beginning at 1 p.m. in Workman Cemetery in Danville. The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Dale E. Barrick.

