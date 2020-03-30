Alvin J. Olson

MOUNT VERNON — Alvin James “Jim” Olson, 92, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Country Club Nursing Facility, where he was a resident.

He was born March 4, 1928 in Kane, PA to the late Alvin and Clara (Brown) Olson. He was a 1946 graduate of Kane High School. In 1955 he moved to Kentucky to work in the oil & gas business, and later that year moved to Ohio to open Olson Brothers Drilling. He married Nadine Rose (Hughes) Olson Feb. 4, 1962, who preceded him in death June 19, 2015. He loved working on his hobby farm, and was a master gardener. He also enjoyed reading and trout fishing.

He is survived by two grandchildren, Matthew Olson and Tara Olson, both of Pennsylvania; two great-granddaughters; a brother, Ron (Betty) Olson of Mount Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Nadine, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Edith Pennington; a son, James Daniel Olson; and a brother, Lawrence Olson.

A private graveside service will be held at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is handling arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Danville Chapter of the FFA; 10 Rambo St., Danville, OH 43014.