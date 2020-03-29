Third Knox County resident tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT VERNON – Knox Public Health has been notified of a third Knox County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is a 38-yr-old man who works in Franklin County. He was tested in Licking County with the test specimen going to a private lab.

Lisa Dudgeon, communicable disease nurse for Knox Public Health, said the man had been in quarantine since testing for the novel coronavirus 10 days ago. Under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), he has been released from quarantine and has returned to work. She attributed the 10-day wait time for test results to the large number of tests going to the private labs.

While the third positive case has recovered, three family members are now being monitored due to close contact with the individual. Dudgeon said the family members had been observing social distancing prior to the positive test confirmation.

Under new guidance from the CDC, individuals testing positive can be released seven days from when symptoms first appeared if they remain fever-free for 72 hrs. without taking fever-reducing medication and if other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath improve.

Dudgeon said she is aware of 25 Knox County residents who have been tested for COVID-19. Not all of the testing was done locally. Several residents, including two the three positive cases, were tested in other counties. Of the 25 residents who have been tested, 11 are still pending. There are a total of 14 people being monitored in connection to the three positive cases.

Knox Public Health in collaboration with Knox Community Hospital has opened a call line for local residents with medical questions related to COVID-19. Callers who meet the criteria for testing are referred to KCH for follow-up and testing. The call-line is 740-399-8014. It is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is staffed by public health nurses.

