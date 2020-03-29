Coronavirus

Health commissioner reverses golf course closures

7:17 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

MOUNT VERNON – Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller sent letters to golf course operators and lawn care business owners, reversing the previous orders to close. The businesses will be allowed to reopen on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Letter to Golf Courses

Statement Regarding Lawn Care Businesses

 

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews

 

 

Previous Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 