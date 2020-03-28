Winter HEAP program extended

MOUNT VERNON — In response to the COVID19 virus, the HEAP Winter Crisis Program has been extended until May 1.

With the health and well-being of our customers, staff, and communities being the highest priority, Kno-Ho-Co-Ashland will no longer be conducting Face-to-Face appointments for the Winter Crisis Program or the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) or our Emergency Services Programs until further notice.

The Winter Crisis benefit amounts are as follows: PUCO regulated gas or electric customers may receive a benefit of up to $175, non-regulated electric or gas (i.e. co-ops) may receive a benefit amount up to $750. Income eligible bulk fuel customers may receive up to $550 for wood or coal, and up to $900 is available for bulk fuel propane/bottled gas and fuel oil consumers. Benefits are allowed once per heating season.

KHCA will be conducting the application process via mail, drop-off and phone interview process. Call the office at 740-397-0378 for instructions on how to begin this process.

