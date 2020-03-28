Wind Advisory issued for Sunday

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

