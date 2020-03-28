Village holding a special meeting

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Village Council will hold a special meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building.

The purpose will be to take action on an ordinance awarding the 2020 Street Improvement Project to the best and lowest bidder. The project includes milling and paving all of Sixth Street, Chestnut Street and Carol Drive.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews