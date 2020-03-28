January 5, 1925-March 27, 2020

UTICA — A private graveside service for Ruth Marie Raines, 95, of Utica, will be held at Homer Cemetery.

Mrs. Raines passed away March 27, 2020, at SharonBrooke in Newark. She was born Jan. 5, 1925, in Newark, to the late David Edgar and Mary Elizabeth (Rowley) Poulton.

Ruth was a member of the Ohio Eastern Star and the Ladies Oriental Shrine of Columbus since 1984.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Linda Brown and Nancy (James) Piar; five grandchildren, Diane and Danielle Piar, Beth (Andrea Davis) Brown, Brittany Brown, Becky (Dave Ulery) Hensley; two great-grandchildren, Tailer (Kenneth) Schmuki and Bob Hensley; one great-great-grandson, Benjamin Schmuki; sisters, Leona Poulton, Helen Jones and Dorothy Chopson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Raines, who passed away Oct. 20, 2017; brothers, Raymond, William and Clarence Poulton; and son-in-law, Robert E. Brown.

Ruth was loved by many friends and touched many hearts. She was known for owning the Homer Hardware and family chicken farm. She worked long hours and never took a day off. Ruth will be remembered for always loving and helping others.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 8, Homer, OH 43027 or Shriner’s Hospital, Burn Care for Children, 3229 Burnett Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.