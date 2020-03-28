Mount Vernon City Council looks at virtual meeting option

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City officials are looking at virtual technology for meetings of the city council as the COVID-19 epidemic continues.
The city is investigating methods to hold virtual meetings where council members are together but the public is not present. However, the public will be able to participate remotely in a way that has yet to be fully fleshed out, Mayor Matt Starr said Friday.
Starr said he feels virtual meetings will not limit public participation, but expand access. He said that people who do not want to go to a meeting because of exposure risks to COVID-19 will be able to link in, virtually, from the safety of their homes.
“We prefer the remote or virtual meetings because it will reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus,” Starr said. He said the meetings would be more in line with public health directives regarding social distancing as well as the governor’s directive regarding gatherings of 10 people or more.
City Council held its last meeting in the Memorial Theater to accommodate social distancing recommendations. The recommendations are for persons to stay at least six feet apart.
Starr further reported that the Knox County Chamber of Commerce website will be the hub for local businesses and manufacturing to find updates and information for government help being offered to mitigate the economic damage from the ongoing epidemic. Businesses do not have to be a member of the chamber to access the resources.
Parks and Buildings and Grounds
Restrooms at city parks are scheduled to open April 15 as planned unless a directive comes down from the state stating otherwise, Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said. Dzik said that since the parks are open, the restrooms need to be open as well.
Some restrooms have had new partitions installed, according to Parks and Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Carpenter.
Parks employees are scheduled to come in to prepare for spring mowing next week, with mowing starting the first week in April. City workers have been staying at home on call, and working rotating shifts to lessen COVID-19 exposure risks. They have been encouraged not to interact with the public while working, and are to complete their work then head straight home.
Officials continue to work on an assessment related to finding a new location to replace the Plaza Building at 5 N. Gay St. The assessment is being conducted by Kenyon College students and is looking at needs for departments located in the building to identify a new building or site.
Streets
A request to begin street sweeping by Streets Superintendent Tom Hinkle has been approved, due to its being a sanitation service as well as the fact that it is only one employee working in the sweeper.
The streets department did road shoulder and berm repairs this week on North Gambier Street between Eastern Star Road and Upper Gilchrist Road. The project was completed in conjunction with Pleasant Township.
Crews did repair Lamartine Street where a depression in the brick surface was causing water to collect. The surface material beneath the street was dug out and filled with concrete.
Engineer
City Engineer Brian Ball reported that 12,395 square yards of concrete were poured this week in the Newark Road sidewalk project. Work on the project is expected to continue this week.
Work is continuing on the Mount Vernon Avenue bridge, which is an ODOT project.
Utilities
A lift station at Greenway Drive was unplugged by the utilities department. The culprit behind the clog was baby wipes that are not approved to flush into the sewer system. Such materials are hard on the infrastructure and cost the city in labor, according to Utilities Superintendent Mathias Orndorf. It is a problem that can easily be avoided if residents simply dispose of the wipes in the trash.
Crews will be out looking at a possible line leak that led to damage to two manholes on East Vine Street. Repairs to the manholes were carried out this week.
