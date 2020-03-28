Mount Vernon City Council looks at virtual meeting option

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City officials are looking at virtual technology for meetings of the city council as the COVID-19 epidemic continues.

The city is investigating methods to hold virtual meetings where council members are together but the public is not present. However, the public will be able to participate remotely in a way that has yet to be fully fleshed out, Mayor Matt Starr said Friday.

Starr said he feels virtual meetings will not limit public participation, but expand access. He said that people who do not want to go to a meeting because of exposure risks to COVID-19 will be able to link in, virtually, from the safety of their homes.

“We prefer the remote or virtual meetings because it will reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus,” Starr said. He said the meetings would be more in line with public health directives regarding social distancing as well as the governor’s directive regarding gatherings of 10 people or more.

City Council held its last meeting in the Memorial Theater to accommodate social distancing recommendations. The recommendations are for persons to stay at least six feet apart.

Starr further reported that the Knox County Chamber of Commerce website will be the hub for local businesses and manufacturing to find updates and information for government help being offered to mitigate the economic damage from the ongoing epidemic. Businesses do not have to be a member of the chamber to access the resources.