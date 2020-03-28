Miller’s health update hears business concerns

MOUNT VERNON — Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller answered a wide array of coronavirus-related questions during a Facebook Live press conference Friday, some relating to concerns over non-essential businesses that still may be open but should be closed due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s order.

Miller offered that just some of those non-essential businesses that should be closed include golf courses, flower shops and lawn care shops, among others. Restaurants are open for take-out or drive-through only business. Ohio Department of Health legal counsel has issued opinions on these types of businesses, she noted. The penalty for non-compliance is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Miller was asked what Knox County residents should do if they want to report a non-essential business that is still open. He or she should first speak to the business owner to resolve the reasons that business is still open, she said. They may also email Knox Public Health at info@knoxhealth.com. Miller said she might ask the sheriff’s office or a fire department chief to speak to the business owner if necessary. They should not use KPH’s call-in line because it is reserved for medical-related calls, she emphasized.

Miller also answered questions related to who has the highest priority for COVID-19 testing, and how long it takes to get back test results after specimen kits are sent in. The patients who are ill and exhibit the criteria for symptoms — who are typically those in older age groups because the risk to them is the highest — have the highest priority, as well as those who have traveled recently and healthcare workers.

Specimen kits are sent to ODH and in consultation with KPH, the state decides about testing. The COVID-19 tests highest in priority are done by ODH, with a turn-around time that can be eight hours or less, and typically less than a day. For tests not as high in priority, the state contracts with LabCorp, with those tests taking five to seven days. Another lab used is Quest Diagnostics.

As of Friday, Miller said KPH has handled 18 specimen collection kits related to COVID-19 testing. There have been nine negative tests and two positive tests, with one of those patients — a 71-year-old man Knox County man — being treated at Knox Community Hospital, where he is in stable condition. There are also seven tests with results pending. A family of three that recently traveled abroad is being monitored by the health department to check for symptoms and is under a 14-day self-quarantine. So is a relative of an East Knox school district family member who was not part of a group of 25 who had entered self-quarantine following proximity to a teacher who had tested positive. Nearly all of the group of 25 were cleared Wednesday and released from quarantine. A few with mild symptoms were held longer in self-quarantine.

