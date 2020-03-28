In-person voting off for primary

MOUNT VERNON — If you didn’t get a chance to vote due to the cancellation of Ohio’s primary, you now know have a little over 30 days to cast your vote by mail.

Ohio legislators Wednesday approved a plan to eliminate most in-person voting for this year’s primary election and instead chose to extend absentee voting until April 28. In-person voting is still available for those with disabilities and those unable to receive mail, though they must contact the election office before the April 28 deadline.

Everyone else must request their absentee ballot by either calling the election office, 740-393-6716, or download the application form the Knox County Board of Elections website, www.co.knox.oh.us/boe.

Once the form has been downloaded, it must be printed off and the form filled out. The date of the election will still be noted as the March 17, 2020 date and voters must check the box that says ‘primary election.’ More detailed instructions on how to fill out the absentee ballot application can be found at the board of election’s website.

Once the application is filled out, signed and dated, the form must be mailed to the election office using an envelope and a stamp. When the office receives the application, they will confirm the information on the application and send the voter an absentee ballot and a prepaid envelope to send the ballot back.

Applications for absentee ballots must be received by April 25 and returned by April 28.

