How has recent developments with the coronavirus epidemic changed your long term plans?

“Oh yes. Baseball and softball, we have little girls play softball… We go out of state and play and everything. We won’t be able to do that the way it sounds.” Jim Witt, Mount Vernon

“Yes, we were going to go to Europe this summer and we’re not going to do that now.” Judy Gawelek, Mount Vernon

“I didn’t really have any summer plans but I am a teacher so I’m very sad to not see my kids every day. Still not sure if we’re going back. It’s been hard.” Erica Wolford, Mount Vernon

“We might go to North Carolina to visit my nephew at some point but (the virus) might delay that. A lot of time we go there for Memorial Day, we might go later, maybe July 4th.” John Nixon, Mount Vernon

“I had to cancel my vacation. I’m just staying home and enjoying time there at the house.” Sharon McFarland, Mount Vernon

“You know, (my son) is waiting to get back into sports. I’m working, so I’m thankful for having a job still.” Shawnee Hagans, Howard

