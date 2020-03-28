Hep C positive defendants get prison for spitting on officers

MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon man who was diagnosed with hepatitis C was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for harassment with a bodily substance, a third-degree felony, after spitting on a Mount Vernon Police officer at the hospital in July.

Daniel Huffman, 34, was the second man sentenced in Knox County Common Pleas Court for harassment with bodily substance in two weeks in unrelated incidents.

Connell Frazee, 35, Mount Vernon, was sentenced March 19 to two concurrent terms of 24 months in prison for spitting on two deputies at the Knox County Jail while under suicide watch in October.

Frazee also has been diagnosed with hepatitis C. He was charged and convicted of two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, third-degree felonies.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christine Williams argued that the two deputies had to undergo testing and treatment because of Frazee’s action. Although the deputies did not test positive, the treatment had made them ill for a period of time, according to Williams.

Public Defender John Dankovich submitted that Frazee had no intention to harm the deputies and explained the incident as a result of Frazee’s lifelong mental health issues.

Prior to the incident, Frazee had woke up in the hospital after attempting suicide and was transported to the jail, Dankovich said. At the jail, Frazee was placed under a suicide watch in a small room with two other inmates.

When the deputies came to move Frazee to a restraining chair, Frazee initially complied. According to Dankovich, Frazee remained compliant for 90 seconds before he became agitated and lashed out under the pressure. Dankovich asserted that it was not Frazee’s intention to infect the deputies with hepatitis C.

The two deputies originally prepared to deliver victim impact statements at sentencing. However, they were unable to appear in court due to the COVID-19 pandemic health concerns, according to Williams.

In Huffman’s case, Public Defender John Pyle submitted that his interaction with Huffman has been nothing but cordial with no indication of violent tendencies.

Pyle argued that Huffman’s outburst against the MVPD officer was a momentary lapse. Huffman claimed that he had no recollection of the incident but apologized to the MVPD officer, who was not present in court, for what happened.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Derr disputed the defense’s claim that the incident was unintentional. Derr argued that Huffman had cursed at the officer before spitting, and said there was blood in the spit.

Judge Richard Wetzel noted that Huffman has a history of criminal conduct, including violent offenses, and ruled that a prison sentence was appropriate.

According to the Center for Disease Control, hepatitis C is a viral infection of the liver typically transmitted by an infected person’s blood entering into another person’s body.