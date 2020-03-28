Emergency grants issued for meals

MOUNT VERNON — Food For The Hungry, in partnership with the Knox County Foundation, awarded $23,500 in emergency grants this week to assist those organizations and churches that are providing meals and food as they respond to increased needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It became very clear, very quickly, that Knox County residents were being impacted by directives from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Samantha Scoles, president of Food For The Hungry. “We wanted to make sure those working directly with the public to provide food and meals have additional financial resources as we examine the increased demands on their programs.”

At the same time, the Knox County Foundation began accepting emergency grant applications for essential services to Knox County residents. Cooperative conversations between Knox County Foundation and Food For The Hungry resulted in a desire to streamline requests for food initiatives through FFTH. To help aid that effort, the Knox County Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to Food For The Hungry.

“During this difficult and uncertain time, it is crucial to collaborate and share resources as a community. For this reason, we are incredibly grateful to partner with Food For The Hungry to expand their grantmaking capacity to nonprofits providing food and nutrition assistance,” said Lisa Lloyd, program director for Knox County Foundation. “As Food For The Hungry focuses on this area, the foundation will then be able to focus its emergency fund grantmaking on organizations providing other services critical to Knox County residents during this trying time.”

The following grants were awarded based on their current levels of distribution:

•Covenant Church Food Pantry, $1,000;

•Say a Prayer Ministry, $500;

•Center of Hope, $500;

•The Salvation Army of Mount Vernon, $3,500;

•Interchurch Social Services of Knox County, $2,000 (of which $333.33 each to Danville, Fredericktown and Centerburg branches);

•First Presbyterian Church Hot Meals, $1,000;

•First Congregational United Methodist Church Hot Meals, $1,000;

•Father’s Table (First Church of the Nazarene) Hot Meals, $1,000;

•The Salvation Army Hot Meals, $1,000;

•Gay Street United Methodist Church Hot Meals, $1,000;

•Mount Vernon Seventh-day Adventist Hot Meals, $1,000;

•St. Paul’s Parish House Hot Meals, $1,000;

•Mount Vernon Chaplain’s Association, $5,000;

•Jacque Cordle Children’s Fund, $2,000; and

•Knox County Head Start, $2,000.

For more information on FFTH, visit www.FoodForTheHungryCares.org. For more information on the Knox County Foundation, visit www.knoxcf.org.

