FREDERICKTOWN — Don Thoburn Jones, 85, of Fredericktown, passed away at home Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 11, 1934, in Bladensburg to the late Chester and Dorothy (Schwartz) Jones.

Don was a member of the Palmyra Church of Christ in Fredericktown and was an assistant coach of the Fredericktown Girls Softball Team. His greatest passion in life was spending time with, and being surrounded by, his family. He never met a stranger and over the years he earned the nickname “Coach.” Don was a coach, mentor and friend to many. He was always willing to lend an ear or helping hand. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Don loved hunting and fishing with his sons, grandchildren and friends. He enjoyed playing cards, coaching, watching the Buckeyes, playing softball, Sunday drives, watching and feeding the birds. He also loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. In his spare time, he could be found sitting on the back porch with his feline companion, Sean.

He is survived by his wife, Helen (Stewart) Jones whom he married Aug. 2, 1954; children, Kevin Jones of Fredericktown, Ken (Lisa) Jones of Newark, Karla (Robbie) Stacy of Lebanon, VA, and Karen (Keith) Werner of Fredericktown; 22 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents, Don is preceded in death by his sons, Keith and Kregg Jones; a granddaughter-in-law, Megan Werner; and feline companion, Sunny.

Calling hours will be held Monday, March 30, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon, with a funeral service starting at 7 p.m. with Pastor Matt Schwartz officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Because of the current public health situation, the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Don Thoburn Jones and will stream the service on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MtVernonSFH/ at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 30.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of Central Ohio, https://www.hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate/donate-now/

