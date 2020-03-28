COVID-19 restrictions hit businesses, employment

MOUNT VERNON — There is no doubt that the stay-at-home order and non-essential business list has had an impact on businesses, including certain local industries.

The stay-at-home, governor-issued shutdown has impacted specific industries that are deemed as “non-essential.”

Essential businesses that remain open, such as certain manufacturing businesses, are being ordered to conform to the governor’s orders related to COVID-19.

“Every industry we have been in contact with has been affected somehow, some more than others and in different ways,” said Jeff Gottke, president of the Area Development Foundation (ADF). “Every manufacturer we have spoken with is taking safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their businesses. These precautions include, among others, extensive cleaning protocols, employee health checks, and social distancing.”

Some local industries are being asked to completely shut down altogether, regardless of any sanitary or social distancing measures that could be taken.

“The worst impact for workers and businesses is that companies that don’t meet the ‘essential business’ or ‘minimum basic operations’ designation as outlined by the governor will have to shutter for the duration of the stay at home order,” said Gottke. “Unfortunately, there are some local companies that fit into this category. During the company shut-downs, some workers are being furloughed and asked to take a non-permanent leave of absence from work. In Knox County, around 700 manufacturing workers are being furloughed.”

Gottke also noted that the auto industry is currently experiencing a voluntary temporary shutdown as well and that is affecting “a number of local manufacturers who produce parts for the auto industry.”

“They will be seriously impacted through partial or complete shutdowns,” Gottke said. “However, some industries fit into the ‘essential business’ category and are continuing operations. Some businesses are currently doing well because they produce in-demand products and services like truck parts, construction services and food packaging.”

Small businesses and industries within the Knox County area that have had to close because of the stay-at-home order may be wondering who they can turn to during these turbulent economic times. The ADF exists to help people, including local businesses and industry, find out more about the economic impact of the governor’s shutdown.

“The Area Development Foundation serves as the economic development organization for Knox County,” said Gottke. “In these uncertain times, it is essential that local residents be informed. There are many resources available that can help businesses. Most of them come from the state or national government.”

The local resources include daily e-mails from the ADF, Knox County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Mount Vernon; surveys and questionnaires that enable the ADF to gather information and pass it on to regional and state partners; and the Knox County Revolving Loan Fund, a program administered by the Knox County Commissioners to provide loans that retain or create jobs in Knox County.

People in industries that are being affected by the governor’s stay-at-home order can also contact the Knox County Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chamber of Commerce is a resource and connection center for all types of business,” said Carol Grubaugh, executive director of the chamber. “With nearly 450 members, we have a great network of experts to offer their expertise as well as our sources that we can reach out to for professional advice and solutions.”

The number of unemployment claims in the state has also been affected by the governor’s stay at home and essential versus non-essential business policy.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, during the week of March 15-21 there were 187,780 initial jobless claims reported in the state of Ohio, which was in stark contrast to the 7,042 that were reported in the previous week.

