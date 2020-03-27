Winter tournaments canceled; spring still postponed for now

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the cancellation of winter sports tournaments in a news release Thursday.

The announcement affects 16 girls basketball teams, four ice hockey teams and 672 wrestlers that qualified for the state tournament as well as the 41 teams remaining in the regional bracket of the boys basketball tournament.

Locally, 11 athletes were scheduled to compete in the wrestling tournament, which was scheduled for March 13-15 at the Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center.

They were Colton Spurgeon (113 pounds) of Mount Vernon in Division I; Christian Miller (152) of Highland in Division II and Utica’s Wesley Wydick (106), Clayton Smith (113) and Brock Wygle; Centerburg’s Donnell Marshall (138); Northmor’s Gavin Ramos (132), Austin Amens (145), Niko Christo (152) and Conor Becker (170) and Mount Gilead’s Andy Williamson (170).

“We are just devastated that the tournaments cannot be completed,” said Jerry Snodgrass, the executive director of the OHSAA. “But our priority is the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, communities and officials. Governor Mike DeWine is asking all Ohioans to do everything they can to stop the spread of this virus. That request, along with our schools not being able to reopen for weeks, means that school sports cannot happen at this time.”

Schools remain closed until April 6 by order of Governor DeWine.

“Even if our schools reopen this spring, it will be difficult to find facilities willing to host the tournaments,” Snodgrass said. “Most campuses are shut down until mid to late summer.”

The spring sports season, which were originally scheduled to begin March 20 for boys and girls lacrosse, Friday for boys tennis and Saturday for baseball, softball and boys and girls track and field before being delayed. Currently, they are still scheduled to return to practice when schools open April 6 and regular season competition begins April 13.

