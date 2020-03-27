Red Cross explores fixed blood drive sites

Donors continue to give despite fears

MOUNT VERNON — When longtime blood donor John Hoffman saw that the Red Cross scheduled a blood drive for Thursday in Mount Vernon, he couldn’t make an appointment fast enough.

The Red Cross is struggling to meet a critical blood shortage that started a few weeks ago as schools, businesses and churches closed. Suddenly, there was no place to hold blood drives. Bloodmobiles are too small to practice social distancing, eliminating them as an option, Rod Cook, East and South Central Ohio Red Cross executive director, said.

“The Red Cross had hundreds of cancelations in the last two weeks, resulting in hundreds of thousands of units of blood potentially lost,” Cook said.

Hoffman, a 15-plus gallon blood donor, was unexpectedly caught up in the abrupt wave of sites shutting down as the COVID-19 outbreak spread.

“I had planned to donate last Saturday in Mansfield, but when I got there, there was the sign up, it had been canceled,” he said. “I saw they were holding this one for today and I got on the phone and I called right away.”

In response to the shortage of locations, the Red Cross began looking for fixed sites where blood drives can be held every week. The Memorial Building in Mount Vernon has been designated as one such site; following Thursday’s event, it has blood drives scheduled for April 2, 9, and 16.

There are a few things different that long-time donors like Hoffman will notice due to COVID-19 precautions being in place. The donor’s temperature is taken at the door, and the donor’s information booklet has new questions about travel and health. Every page of the booklet is laminated so it can be wiped down with disinfectant after each use.

And, the wait is longer. Becky Glass, Red Cross manager for blood services for Knox and Morrow counties, said the new intake process and the fact that beds and equipment have to be wiped down between donors slowed turnaround. Also, to keep social distancing requirements, there are fewer beds.

“We’ve told everyone to plan for an hour,” Glass said. “What we’ve found is a lot of (donors) aren’t working and have time to sit and wait.”

A rapid pass app that lets donors do a lot of the paperwork on their cellphone can save them 15-20 minutes on their visit. All of the information is downloaded to a QR code, which is scanned at the blood drive site.

The donors sat in a waiting area with chairs spaced six feet apart until one of four beds opened. The beds had to be wiped down and given at least two minutes to dry. The blood drive was held in the Memorial Building’s lower dining room, which was maintained by the Red Cross as a sanitized environment; Memorial Building staff kept the entry and stairs disinfected.

The squeeze ball given to donors was wrapped in a surgical glove and was also sanitized after every use. The phlebotomists who draw the blood wear gloves and follow the same strict sanitary procedures that existed before the epidemic, Glass said.

By the end of the day, 49 units of blood were collected.

Donor Sandy Hess said the extra precautions didn’t bother her too much. She works at a doctor’s office and has had to get her temperature taken every morning. As to the extra time donating, Hess said she held up the phlebotomists.

“I’m a slow bleeder, I know that from past donations,” she said. “So, they had to wait for me.”

Matt Skinner said he had no reservations about getting out and giving blood during an epidemic.

“Hey, we’re all going to get this,” Skinner said. “But, they have a need.”

It took Connie Rhodebeck about an hour to get through the donation process. She said she wasn’t afraid to come in.

“I figured this is one of the safest places to be,” she said. “I was impressed by (the sanitization), I felt they did a really good job of it.”

Red Cross Blood Donor Ambassador Vickie Hickman said the only thing that seemed to take donors aback was the oral thermometer.

“They look down at the table, looking for the temporal thermometer,” Hickman said.

Hickman has been a Red Cross volunteer for seven years. She started after retiring from nursing, having previously worked in the ER at the veteran’s hospital in Cincinnati.

“I know what the outcome of these donations is going to be,” Hickman said. “It’s very dear to me because I’ve seen how it is needed. You have that point in your life where you want to give. That’s why I’m here today, even with all this care and fear about the virus.”

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.

