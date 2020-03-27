KMAC announces all-league teams

MOUNT GILEAD — The Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference, consisting of the Cardington, Centerburg, Danville, East Knox, Fredericktown, Highland, Mount Gilead, Northmor, Elgin (for wrestling only) and Crestline (for bowling only) High Schools and Middle Schools, have announced its All-League award winners and team champions for the 2019-20 winter season.

The KMAC also recognizes one senior from each school in every sport as an All-Academic winner. The All-Academic winner must have a GPA of at least 3.5.

In girls basketball, Casey Bertke of Cardington was named Player of the Year. The senior averaged 21.7 points per game, tops in the Mount Vernon News area, shooting 59.9 percent from the floor. She grabbed 10.1 rebounds per game, blocked 3.4 shots a game and made 2.6 steals per contest. Bertke was also honored as a Division IV First Team Central District and All-Ohio selection.

Pirate senior Hannah Wickline joined Bertke on the KMAC First Team, as did fellow seniors Maddie Fitzpatrick of Mount Gilead, Madison Cecil of Highland, Meggan Bartok of East Knox and Cece Newbold of Danville and sophomore Lexi Wenger of Northmor.

Those earning Second Team honors were Dana Bertke of Cardington, Ally Bower of Danville, Julianna DiTullio of Northmor, Holly Gompf of Mount Gilead, Jacklyn Nussbaum and Chloe Goulter of Centerburg.

Cardington’s Beth Hardwick, Centerburg’s Grace Mulpas, Danville’s Brooklyn Hess, East Knox’s Alexandria Magers, Fredericktown’s Gabby Daniels, Highland’s Brooklyn Baird, Mount Gilead’s Dakota Shipman and Northmor’s Reagan Swihart each earned Honorable Mention.

Wickline, Mulpas, Hannah Duncan of Danville, Morgan McCauley of East Knox, Olivia Mast of Fredericktown, Cecil, Fitzpatrick and DiTullio each earned All-Academic honors.

Cardington’s Jamie Edwards was named Coach of the Year after leading the Pirates to an undefeated KMAC record for the third straight season. Their championship was their sixth straight, the last five outright titles.

Centerburg earned the championship in eighth-grade basketball, and Mount Gilead won the seventh-grade title.

In boys’ basketball, Centerburg junior Carter Jones was chosen as Player of the Year. He paced local boys’ scorers with 18.0 points per game, shooting 48.3 percent overall and 29.1 percent from three-point range. He also averaged 2.8 assists, 1.9 steals, 9.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game.

Seniors Blake Miller of Northmor and Nate Rogers of Mount Gilead were First Team choices, along with juniors Trey Brininger of Cardington, Weston Melick of East Knox and Lincoln Cunningham of Fredericktown.

Avery Harper of Cardington, Hayden Hankinson of Centerburg, Darren Mickley of Danville, Terry Fearn of Fredericktown, Jackson Huffer of Mount Gilead and Hunter Mariotti of Northmor were selected to the Second Team.

Cardington’s Danny Vaught, Centerburg’s Hayden Sutton, Danville’s Wyatt Weckesser, East Knox’s Shane Knepp, Fredericktown’s Caleb Sheriff, Highland’s Jordan Bellamy, Mount Gilead’s Joel Butterman and Northmor’s Kooper Keen were each named Honorable Mention.

Sutton, Nathan Whitney of East Knox, Fearn, Branton Howard of Highland and Alex Tuttle of Northmor earned All-Academic accolades.

Northmor’s Zach Ruth was selected as Coach of the Year after leading his team to a share of the KMAC championship with Centerburg, each with an 11-3 season mark.

Northmor earned the eighth-grade championship, and Centerburg was the seventh-grade champ.

Senior Hannah Vaughn of Fredericktown was chosen as Player of the Year in girls’ bowling with a league-high average of 192.63 through 19 matches. She reached State competition, where she finished second individually with a 602, 26 pins behind the state champion.

Joining Vaughn on the First Team were Northmor’s Kourtney Rinehart, Cardington’s Morgan Lehner, Payton Goodman and Sydnie Wilson; Crestline’s Erin McKenna, Fredericktown’s Emma Stokes and Highland’s Paige Hicks.

Players on the Second Team were Aubrey Clippinger of Centerburg, Laney Sherbourne of Cardington, Macey Neer of Fredericktown, Emilie Drumm of Northmor, Kahlan Ball of Northmor, Rachel Weyant of Crestline and Kristen Bittner and Tory Carver of Northmor.

Joleigh Burson and Camryn Taylor of Highland, Catherine Elfrink of Centerburg and Lexis McCombs, Marissa Black and Bailey Crawford of Crestline each earned Honorable Mention.

Clippinger, Vaughn and Mount Gilead’s Lacie Baldwin were the conference’s All-Academic honorees.

Russ Montgomery of Northmor earned Coach of the Year by leading his squad to a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 mark in the conference, which earned the league regular-season championship. Fredericktown earned the tournament championship.

Michael Rose of Cardington was the boys bowling Player of the Year with his league-high average of 187.33. He reached Division II District competition, finishing 32nd.

Besides Rose, Cardington had three other First-Team honorees, Silas Horton, Tyler Kintz and Eric Hamilton. They were joined by Zach Govoni and Tyler Bailey of Northmor, Brock Hurtt of Centerburg and Simon Reynolds of Crestline.

Griffin Wayne and Justin Zollars of Fredericktown, T.J. Taylor and Tyler Disbennett of Highland, Cole Postell and Joe Baldinger of Northmor, Teddy Munoz of Crestline and Mike Blake of Cardington took Second Team accolades; and Fredericktown’s Chase Keyes and Billy Woodring, Highland’s Zion Winkelfoos and Crestline’s Cameron Brian were Honorable Mention.

With a 12-0 KMAC record and the league tournament championship, Cardington’s Tim Edgell earned Coach of the Year honors. His team reached the Districts, finishing third but missing state competition by 48 pins.

Conor Becker of Northmor had a rare season for a wrestler, going undefeated in all of his matches, to earn Wrestler of the Year. Becker had an overall mark of 30-0, won the 170-pound class at the KMAC championship and won the Division III District championship in his weight class. His and other wrestlers’ seasons were cut short of state with the cancellation of winter sports tournaments.

KMAC tournament champion Highland had six First-Team honorees, Matthew Scarbury, Caleb Wetzel, Gavin DeAngelo, Kaden Miller, Cody Matthews and Triston Hinkle, and Northmor had Gavin Ramos, Austin Amens and Niko Christo. Other First-Teamers were Donnell Marshall and Ross Boyd of Centerburg, Andy Williamson of Mount Gilead and Ryan Pasma of Elgin.

Northmor had five wrestlers on the Second Team, Dale Brocwell, Marcus Cortez, Trenton Ramos, Brandon Planey and Hunter Brookover, and Highland had four, Bryce Schott, Johnny Stevens, Christian Miller and Eli Grandstaff. Mount Gilead’s Corey Fricke, Centerburg’s Tanner Hott, Elgin’s Donovan Weddell and East Knox’s Dyer Williams also earned spots on the team.

Honorable Mention went to Tyler Mariott, Jesus Rubio and Owen Blanton of Mount Gilead; Jarrod Johnston, Austin Pasma and Jacob Sheets of Elgin; Andy Baker and Landon Pedigo of Highland; Noah Howard and Lavrey Tish of East Knox; Garrett George of Mount Gilead and Gavin Whited of Northmor.

Fredericktown’s Michael Herbst, Miller and Becker were named All-Academic.

Adam Gilmore of Highland was named Coach of the Year after upsetting Northmor to win the KMAC tournament. Elgin won the middle-school championship.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews