Flash Flood Watch issued through Saturday morning

FLASH FLOODING POTENTIAL TONIGHT ACROSS THE U.S. 30 CORRIDOR WEST OF I-71

A warm front is expected to lift north into the area tonight. A line of storms with heavy rain is expected to linger around the U.S. 30 corridor late tonight and into late Saturday morning. A series of back building storms are expected to develop along this boundary bringing multiple rounds of heavy rain through late morning Saturday. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely along a line from Findlay to Mansfield, with locally higher amounts of 3 inches or greater.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Ohio and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in north central Ohio, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, and Richland. In northwest Ohio, Hancock, Seneca, and Wyandot.

* From late tonight through Saturday morning

* A stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop tonight through late Saturday morning near the U.S. 30 corridor, and mainly west of Interstate 71. Widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely along a line from Findlay to Mansfield with locally higher amounts of 3 inches or greater.

* Flash flooding will lead to rapidly rising and swift moving water in creeks and low lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when there is a potential for flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued or if flooding develops.

