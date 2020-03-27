Photography

An artistic gift

11:03 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News These young artists gave the gift of chalk art at Evergreen Apartments on Yauger Road, Thursday. From left, Mattie Miller, Bridgette Miller, Presley Lawrence and Wren Miller designed and drew elaborate birds in a tree in the parking lot.
Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com

 

 

