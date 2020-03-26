MOUNT VERNON — Thomas P. Roberts, 83, of Mount Vernon, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 11, 1937, in Mount Vernon, the son of Michael Roberts and Eleanore (Lemon) Roberts. Tom owned and operated The Office in Mount Vernon for many years. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

Tom is survived by his wife Anne Jackson; his children, Deborah Roberts of Mount Vernon, Catherine Carr of Tampa, Florida, Sherrie (Dan) Carr-Harden of Fredericktown, Denise Lemon of Mount Vernon and Craig (Arlene) Lemon of Mount Vernon; five grandchildren, Zoe Carr-Valente, Nik Harden, Tyler Harden, Quinn Lemon, Kylie Lemon and two great grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Tom’s name may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.

The family will observe a private service. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Thomas P. Roberts.

