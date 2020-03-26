Coronavirus | Photography

‘Postal’ distancing

Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News The Mount Vernon Post Office has installed floor markers to help with social distancing in the lobby. The markers are to help maintain a safe distance for those mailing letters and packages.
Joshua Morrison/News The Mount Vernon Post Office has installed floor markers to help with social distancing in the lobby. The markers are to help maintain a safe distance for those mailing letters and packages.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

The Mount Vernon Post Office has installed floor markers to help with social distancing in the lobby. The markers are to help maintain a safe distance for those mailing letters and packages.

 

