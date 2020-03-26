Monitoring continues for at-risk individuals

MOUNT VERNON — Health Commissioner Julie Miller reported Wednesday that some individuals identified as being at-risk for exposure to COVID-19 will continue to be monitored past a two-week self-quarantine period after showing symptoms.

On Wednesday, Miller said nearly all of the 25 East Knox students and staff placed under self-quarantine March 11 were due to become quarantine-free as of Wednesday evening. They had been near an East Knox teacher who resides in Coshocton County who has tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Miller said, a few of the group members showed what she called “mild symptoms” and so will continue under self-quarantine.

So will a family member related to a member of the same group who has shown mild symptoms.

As of Wednesday, Miller said, coronavirus tests had been administered to 10 Knox County residents, with two positive results, five negative results, and three that are pending.

During Wednesday evening’s Knox County Board of Health meeting, Miller said that cutbacks on staffing and budget due to COVID-19-related precautions would likely end around the beginning of July. KPH has cut some front office staff, but has not cut back on staff who are needed in times of emergency.

The July date is based on epidemiology and models showing when the coronavirus should peak, and then start to see cases lessen over time.

In other action, the health board approved a Memorandum of Understanding that will allow the Escape Zone to serve if needed as a quarantine location, for those being treated for the virus or its symptoms who do not have other choices of as to where they can be treated. That could, for example, include a person living in a multi-person dwelling who cannot isolate themselves, or those who are homeless.

The health board voted to keep its president and vice president in their positions during an election of officers, those being Eric Siekkinen and Jeff Harmer, respectively.

