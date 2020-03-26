Man stabbed on the north side

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Police units responded to a stabbing incident Tuesday in the 600 block of North Sandusky Street.

At approximately 11:55 p.m., Knox 911 Dispatch received a 911 call from a bystander at the scene. The witness reported that a man had been stabbed.

“He’s stabbed. He’s bleeding everywhere,” the caller said.

The wounded man appeared to be mobile at the time of the call. At one point, the caller was heard telling the man to “quit walking…Come sit on this curb.”

Dispatch instructed the witnesses to put clean cloth or napkins over the victim’s wounds to apply constant pressure while waiting for the squad to arrive.

The police, upon arrival, found the male victim bleeding from his back, arm and face. Medical units were called, including one helicopter on standby, according to MVPD reports.

The victim was transported to Knox Community Hospital. He has since been treated and released.

No suspect has been identified and the incident is currently under investigation.