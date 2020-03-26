Fredericktown makes an emergency declaration

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Mayor Jerry Day declared a state of emergency Wednesday in the village.

The declaration will allow the mayor, council and staff to respond to any possible future directives of federal, state and county officials, as well as local measures are taken to reduce the risk of further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“A state of emergency is declared for the entire Village of Fredericktown to protect the lives and well-being of the citizens of the city as well as those who work, attend school and visit the village from the dangerous effects of COVID-19,” the mayor said in the declaration.

Provisions of the declaration include the village may purchase goods and services needed during the emergency without competitive bidding, the closing of all village government buildings and the suspension of all regulatory necessary provisions of the village’s codified ordinances to allow the village to meet payroll, provide insurance benefits and pay vendors.

According to Village Administrator Bruce Snell, the village is following the lead of the Knox County Health Department and will continue to do so in the future.

The village of Fredericktown is taking recommended precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and will close its office at 2 E. Sandusky St. to the public until further notice.

Customers may pay their utility bill by mail, auto deduct, on the fredericktownohio.net website or at the dropbox in the alley east of the municipal building.

For general questions, call 740-694-9010.

