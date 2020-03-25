Stabbing incident under investigation

MOUNT VERNON – MOUNT VERNON — A 28-year-old man who appeared on North Sandusky Street in Mount Vernon with stab wounds has been treated and released from Knox Community Hospital.

According to police reports and a 911 call, the man was observed outside in the 600 block of North Sandusky Street bleeding from his back, arm and face. No suspect has been identified, and the incident remains under investigation by Mount Vernon Police. A full story will appear in the March 25, 2020 edition of the Mount Vernon News.

