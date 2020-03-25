Coronavirus | Photography

Playground closed

Joshua Morrison/News Harmony Playground in Mount Vernon is closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Memorial Park, along with other city parks are open, but the playgrounds are closed due to the virus.

Harmony Playground in Mount Vernon is closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Memorial Park, along with other city parks are open, but the playgrounds are closed due to the risk associated with the virus.

 

