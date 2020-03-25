GAMBIER — Miriam Gorsuch, 87, of Gambier, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 4, 1933, in Bladensburg, the daughter of Waldo and Mina (Gardner) Blue. Miriam retired from Kenyon College and was a member of the Grove Church of Christ.

Miriam loved traveling and had been fortunate enough to have visited Europe, Egypt, New Zealand, Mexico, Alaska, Australia and all over the United States. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed nothing more than attending her children and grandchildren’s events.

She is survived by her children; Mike (Sharon) Gorsuch of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Dave “Moose” (Sam) Gorsuch of Gambier, Judy (Brad) Moore of Galena, Deb (John) Pribonic of Mount Vernon and Terri (Dave) Dobson of Mount Vernon; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; a half-brother, Nelson (Ellie) Blue and a half-sister, Carolyn (George) Adkins.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gorsuch (1987), and a half-brother, Harold Blue.

Due to concerns with the current pandemic, the Gorsuch family will observe a private service, but it will be live streamed on the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. Mr. David Dahlstein will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery near Gambier.

Memorial contributions in Miriam’s name may be made to Hospice of Knox County or Union Grove Church of Christ.

The family would like to thank Sherri and Merri for the incredible care our mom received.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Miriam Gorsuch.