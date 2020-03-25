Library’s teen, authors writing programs to continue online

MOUNT VERNON — Two popular writing programs will continue online on Tuesdays and Thursdays hosted by the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County.

Authors Anonymous Google Hangout is held Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. via Google Hangout.

Authors Anonymous is a support group for age 18 and above creatives who write. Space is limited and registration is required. Please email Knoxwrites1@gmail.com for more information or to register.

Teen Writing Program Meetup is held Thursdays from 4-7 p.m.

This is a weekly meetup with creative writing prompts and activities for young authors age 13-18. A casual, fun atmosphere to connect teens during social isolation.

Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, email knoxwrites1@gmail.com.

Note: An “Unplugged” version of the Teen Writing Program is available for teens without internet access. Call 740-392-BOOK, Ext. 224, and leave a phone number where you can be reached. A library staff member will call back and connect you with materials to keep you creative.

