MOUNT VERNON — Caroline “Carol” Dewitt, 74, of Mount Vernon, passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, at Whispering Hills Care Center in Mount Vernon. She was born Aug. 27, 1945, in Mount Vernon to the late Lester W. and Bertha A. (Perry) Smith.

Carol was a retired nursing assistant for several area nursing homes. She attended the Seventh-day Adventist Hill Church and was a member of the AmVets Auxiliary and Colonial City Moose Lodge. Carol enjoyed playing bingo.

Carol is survived by her grandchildren, Anna, Justin, John Jr., Peyton and Abigail; sister, Sharon Hunter; brothers, Steve, Jeff and Richard Smith; her significant other, David Randall; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her sons, JJ and Robert Stultz; her daughter, Lola St. John; and brothers, James and Lester Smith.

In following with Carol’s wish there will be no services.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

