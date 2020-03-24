Rastin Tower closed, but Ariel-Foundation Park to stay open

MOUNT VERNON — The Foundation Park Conservancy met virtually on the morning of Monday, March 23, to discuss events and items related to Ariel-Foundation Park and the current COVID-19 situation. Public health is a priority for park leadership and is a major reason for the park’s existence.

Because Ohio Health Department Director Amy Acton’s executive orders closed all playgrounds, park leaders felt it necessary to close Rastin Observation Tower until further notice as it features a turnstile entrance and metal materials much like many playground surfaces.

As stated in Acton’s orders, however, the park will remain open for people to walk, bike, hike, and spend time outdoors, while maintaining an appropriate distance. With 250 acres, park leaders believe Ariel-Foundation Park is the perfect location to break up the monotony of staying at home, to get some fresh air, sunshine and exercise which contributes to overall mental and emotional health. The public is also encouraged to check out the trails at Brown Family Environmental Center and the other Knox County Park District locations (www.knoxcountyparks.org).

One event, the Face-2-Face fundraising concert on Thursday, June 11, has been canceled thus far. The board is continuing to monitor the ongoing situation and may make further cancellations/postponements to May/June 2020 free summer concert series dates as facts become more defined over the next few weeks.

Those interested can follow the park’s COVID-19 updates on the park website at www.arielfoundationpark.org or on the park’s Facebook page. Please contact 740-398-6603 with any questions.

