Police: Strict enforcement tough

MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Department of Health issued a Stay at Home order Sunday to prevent the spread of COVID-19, requiring “all individuals currently living within the State of Ohio …to stay at home or at their place of residence except as allowed in this order.”

The order is enforceable under the Ohio Revised Code, meaning that violators could be cited with a second-degree misdemeanor. However, Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer said the sheriff’s office is not looking to actively enforce the non-essential travel ban, but will be focusing on educating the public about the order.

People are allowed to leave their homes for essential activities — for health and safety, to obtain necessary supplies and services, to work in essential business, to take care of others (including weddings and funerals) and to engage in outdoor activities while complying with social distancing requirements.

Mount Vernon Police Chief Kit Morgan also confirmed that he does not expect a high likelihood of enforcement resorting to legal action.

Fredericktown Police Chief Kyle Johnson said patrol officers will continue their normal duties in Fredericktown. If there is a concern of anyone violating the health department order, officers will educate and inform them about the order before issuing any warning or other citation — if at all.

“Policing is not always about citations and arrests,” Johnson said. “It’s about changing behaviors. If we can change behaviors (by talking to an individual) then we have achieved the goal of doing what is best for the public.”

Shaffer, Morgan and Johnson all independently noted that the current order contains many exceptions and any strict enforcement is unlikely at this time.

Shaffer said sheriff deputies will not be stopping people on the streets “to find out where they are coming or going,” unless it is a regular traffic stop.

Johnson remarked similarly: “We are not in a situation where (the police) can just stop anyone after midnight…There still needs to be a probable cause.”

Likewise, the MVPD is not spontaneously going into people’s houses to find out if they are gathering in large groups, according to Morgan.

The most likely way that an officer might find out if someone is violating the order would be if the individual is stopped and questioned for other reasons — such as a traffic violation — or if they are “blatantly in violation” of the order, like gathering in a large group, according to Johnson.

When asked if they have observed any such gathering against the social distancing requirements, Shaffer reported that the sheriff’s office has not received any complaints.

Johnson also reported no complaints to the FPD. Johnson said that most people in Fredericktown have already been following the health department’s advice in terms of social distancing and avoiding large groups prior to the advice becoming an order.

The MVPD received one report last week about a restaurant allegedly still serving after bars and restaurants were ordered to close. The incident turned out to be a misunderstanding. The restaurant was holding a staff meeting and the staff’s cars in the parking lot gave the appearance that it was still serving dine-in patrons, according to Morgan.

“If we get any report, we will investigate,” Morgan said, but emphasized that the department will mainly be monitoring.

“I don’t know if (the order) is going to affect many people that aren’t already affected,” Shaffer said, considering that exempted essential business and activities are broadly defined in the order.

Shaffer said his office is looking to make sure every officer has a copy of the order and other basic health guidelines. Morgan similarly shared that the order has been sent to MVPD officers and supervisors for review so officers are aware of what businesses are allowed to stay open.

While exceptions are too numerous to list, Morgan said “it comes down to common sense.”

The sheriff and police chiefs encouraged the public to follow the guidelines laid out by the federal and state government as well as health professionals.

“Take care of yourselves and family. Follow the guideline. Wash your hands and sanitize things,” Morgan said.

The state’s stay-at-home order exempts individuals experiencing homelessness, incarcerated individuals — as they will be following each detention facility’s guidance — and individuals whose residences are or become unsafe, such as domestic violence victims. Those without viable or safe residences are nonetheless urged to obtain shelter and safe alternatives.

Danville Police Chief Dan Weckesser was not available for comment as of press time.

