News receives six awards in Ohio’s APME contest

COLUMBUS — The Mount Vernon News captured six awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition, it was announced Monday.

The News, one of 56 daily newspapers to submit entries from around the state, received its awards in Division II, which featured papers between 8,000 and 12,999 circulation.

Joshua Morrison received two awards for his work as photographer/videographer. His video, “Help From My Friends,” which featured a group of more than 250 Amish men moving a barn on Snively Road, was named best in the state. He also placed second in the Best Photograper contest.

The News had two others named best in the state — Paula Walton as Best Graphics Artist and Joshua Worster for Best Illustration or Informational Graphic for his work, “History of Allegations,” on the local story of sexual abuse by Catholic priests.

Former reporter Katie Ellington won second place in Best Enterprise Reporting for her work on “No One Would Believe Us,” the story of two local men abused by a Catholic priest when they were children.

City Editor Nick Sabo received third place as Best Editorial Writer.

General Excellence awards for 2019 went to The Columbus Dispatch, The Canton Repository, Sandusky Register, Cleveland Jewish News and The (Massillon) Independent.

The Cincinnati Enquirer won the First Amendment Award for outstanding accomplishments in pursuing freedom of information for its work in expanding access to public records.

Three journalists were inducted into the Ohio APME Hall of Fame for exceptional distinction and honor in the field of journalism: Jim Siegel of The Columbus Dispatch, Gary Kiefer of The Columbus Dispatch and Tom Archdeacon of the Dayton Daily News.

