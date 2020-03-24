Obituary

Miriam B. Gorsuch

GAMBIER — Miriam B. Gorsuch, 87, of Gambier, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. The Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Miriam B. Gorsuch.

 

