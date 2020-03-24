Danville extends bid time for renovations

DANVILLE — The Board of Education for Danville Local Schools held a special board meeting Monday night to extend the bid period for their high school renovation project.

“We only received one bid,” DLS Superintendent Jason Snively said. “And what happened was one of their subcontractors withdrew because they couldn’t get their supplies based on current prices.”

He said the original bidder withdrew their offer leaving the district with no bids. For technical reasons, the board had to hold a meeting to reject all bids for the project Monday and move to approve an extension for the bid period. The board approved an extension and the bid period will now be open until April 3.

The project is estimated at $928,000.

When asked if the extended spring break had affected the project, Snively said it might actually help them. With no students in the building, they would be able to get abatement crews and others in sooner and complete the project ahead of time.

“When we are told we can’t return for the school year, we can go ahead and move forward with the project,” Snively said.

The board also moved the date of their next board meeting up one week from April 20 to April 13 to avoid having to hold another special meeting to approve any new bids.