City: Pandemic may affect the bottom line

MOUNT VERNON — The economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a drop of $200,000 in March income tax revenues over the same period as last year for the City of Mount Vernon.

City Auditor Terry Scott informed Mount Vernon City Council Monday that he expects to see continuing declines in income tax revenue as more employees are furloughed or lose jobs to business closings due to the epidemic. As such, the city is looking at funding essential services only.

Area Development Foundation Vice President Jeff Gottke spoke before council on recent job losses in manufacturing. Gottke said an estimated 350 employees are out of work starting today in manufacturing in Mount Vernon due to plant closures; those numbers do not include jobs previously lost to prior hits to the economy from the epidemic. The plant closures are due at least in part to Gov. Mike DeWine’s order that non-essential businesses close at midnight Monday.

Income tax makes up 85 percent of city revenues. Scott said he expects the epidemic to continue into June, putting the city’s summer programs — including opening the Hiawatha Water Park — into jeopardy.

Gottke said that at least 700 employees are out of work due to plant closures across the county. He said “over half” of the job losses are in Mount Vernon; that number represents plants that decided to shut down Monday. Gottke said he believes the number may be higher, as he did not get information from all manufacturers around the county Monday.

Gottke said that the epidemic is hitting local manufacturing in different ways, with some hurting and others doing well. For example, Gottke said a packaging company that makes food-to-go containers is at full capacity. A manufacturer that makes car and semi-truck parts is down in the car parts area, but up in semi parts as the need for trucking increases.

The budget uncertainties spilled over into other areas of council business. A project for water lines and new sewer lines in the area of North Sandusky Street may be scaled back, City Engineer Brian Ball said.

Also, a request by City Law Director Rob Broeren for a second assistant prosecutor was tabled until April 27; the new position, with wages and benefits factored in, would cost the city $75,000 to $80,000 a year.

If approved, the second assistant law director would take most of Broeren’s criminal caseload, allowing him to focus on more civil work for the city. Broeren’s office currently has one assistant law director, Brittany Whitney, and he and Whitney split the criminal docket.

Councilmember Samantha Scoles asked that Broeren’s request be postponed and said she did it because of the financial uncertainties faced by the city. Scoles said she understands the need for an additional attorney; recently, Broeren’s role as the city’s legal counsel on civil matters has been extended. Both Ball and Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said Monday that Broeren could be used, at a savings to the city, for contract work and other services that are currently done by outside legal firms.

The postponement was approved six to one, with Councilmember Tanner Salyers voting no.

The Sandusky Street project will replace two water lines that run beneath Sandusky Street with a new 10-inch main. The project must be completed before an ODOT paving project comes through in 2021.

Extending sewer lines to an estimated 19 customers off Sandusky Street, originally planned as part of the project, could be shelved, Ball said. The total project is estimated at $950,000 for the water project and $510,000 for the sewer work.

Council approved putting the North Sandusky Street project out to bid. Scott said the money for the project is already in the budget, but Ball noted it might be needed for projects elsewhere in 2020.

Council further approved the removal of the traffic light at West Burgess Street and North Sandusky Street. A stop sign will be put up for eastbound West Burgess Street traffic.

Council also approved changing Spice Alley between East Vine and Howard streets to two-way traffic from one-way, as well as changing Walnut Alley between West Vine Street and West High Street to two-way traffic from one-way traffic.

The meeting was held on the stage of the Memorial Theater, allowing the council to sit a foot or two farther apart than in city council chambers at City Hall. The move further allowed meeting attendees to social distance in the theater’s 1,000 seat auditorium.