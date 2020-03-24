5 people connected to 2 positive cases quarantined

MOUNT VERNON — During a Facebook video presentation late Monday morning, Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller said there are five more people who have been placed under self-quarantine for two weeks. They were determined to have been in close proximity to the county’s two positive COVID-19 cases confirmed over the weekend.

Knox County’s two positive COVID-19 cases are unrelated, and both involve cases of community spread, according to Miller. One case involves a 28-year-old woman from Knox County who was tested at a drive-through clinic in Franklin County, the results of which were reported to the county Friday evening. She was not hospitalized. The other case involves a 71-year-old man who is being treated at Knox Community Hospital, after presenting himself at a KCH facility. The Ohio Department of Health, where testing occurs, reported his results Sunday evening.

Knox Public Health nurses have gone through a rigorous, time-consuming process to determine who both positive cases had been in close contact with over the past two weeks, Miller said. That means determining with whom the two individuals had face-to-face contact for an extended period of at least one to two hours in an enclosed area. That number was determined to be five people in total for both positive COVID-19 cases. In one of those two cases, she noted that the work involved “contacting over 100 people suspected of contact with the individual.” According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, most COVID-19 cases in the United States do not have an identified exposure that are travel-related or involve close contact with a known case. Thus they are considered “community spread” cases.

Miller said there are also 25 people in self-quarantine in Knox County, related to close contact with an East Knox Local Schools teacher who resides in Coshocton County and tested positive for COVID-19. Their two-week self quarantines began March 11.

Knox County was not listed as of early Monday on the state’s coronavirus update website, coronavirus.ohio.gov. Miller said that has to do with paperwork and resulting delays with a state database. Knox Public Health has been working with the testing facilities to ensure Knox County cases are included in the statewide, county-by-county report. As of Monday afternoon when state updates are released each day at 2 p.m., Knox County showed having just one case.

Knox Community Hospital is working with Knox Public Health’s call-in line, 740-399-8014, as an important means of triage in determining the urgency of potential COVID-19 cases, KCH spokesperson Jeff Scott said Monday. Patient referrals to the hospital involve either the call-in line or those made from a direct medical care provider. Miller said initial contacts with potential patients often involve phone calls, going down a list of symptoms in order to rule out other illnesses such as the flu or mononucleosis. COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Scott said each potential or confirmed case of COVID-19 would be handled on an individual basis by KCH, depending on how the patient is doing. The hospital is taking all necessary precautions advised by the Ohio Department of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For example, hospital patients are being screened at all major hospital entry points, along with other facilities. A trailer has been set up for that purpose outside of the Emergency Department.

Steps are being taken at KCH to ensure that nurses, doctors and other staff protect themselves against exposure to COVID-19, Scott said. That includes separating patients who either are being tested for, or already have, contracted the virus.

Scott said for the time being, KCH has enough PPEs — Personal Protective Equipment such as gloves and masks — for hospital staff now, but that may change due to national shortages. Knox Public Health is accepting donations through the call-in line, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KCH also has 35 ventilators, which national health experts and state governors said are essential in helping keep COVID-19 patients alive. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said through a press release Monday that the sickest COVID-19 patients are those who experience ARDS — Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. ARDS causes fluid to build up in the lungs, restricting oxygen supply to vital organs. Brown, fellow Ohio Sen. Rob Portman and members of Congress have urged the Trump administration to ensure that funding is made immediately available for new products and treatments for those suffering from COVID-19 related complications.

