Second positive COVID-19 case reported

MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County resident is hospitalized locally with COVID-19.

Knox Public Health confirmed today that a 71-year-old male who is hospitalized at Knox Community Hospital is positive with COVID-19. Jeffrey Scott, public information officer for KCH, said the hospital cannot comment on the specifics of care that a patient is receiving.

Scott said the patient presented at one of the hospital’s facilities and through the course of the screening process was identified as a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Scott said the hospital is following protocols it has had in place for the last several weeks to deal with the eventuality of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization. The hospital will continue to operate as it has since adopting recent COVID-19 protocols.

“Knox Community Hospital has a long history of caring for patients with infectious diseases, and is prepared to do so for potential COVID-19 patients as well,” Scott wrote in a statement released by KCH. “While we cannot comment on the care of specific patients, we are taking all the appropriate precautions, and following all guidelines and directives from the Centers for Disease Control, Ohio Department of Health, and Knox Public Health, to ensure the safety of our patients, clinicians, staff, and community.”

Scott further noted that “we are prepared to treat (COVID-19) patients while at the same time treating the rest of our patients, as we have since becoming an agency more than 40 years ago.”

Decisions regarding further cases of potential COVID-19 patients regarding additional care and/or hospital admissions “will continue to be made by our qualified team of providers on a case by case basis, following appropriate precautions and guidance from the CDC, OHD, and Knox Public Health,” Scott said.

The case is the second in the county. The first case, a 28-year-old woman, was reported Friday. The woman was not hospitalized, Knox Public Health Spokesperson Pam Palm said. The two cases are not related, according to Palm.

According to Health Commissioner Julie Miller, the agency was notified of the second positive case Sunday night by the Ohio Department of Health. As with the first case, no additional demographic information relating to the case will be released to protect the privacy of the individual. The man had no travel history or known contact with a positive case, and is being attributed to community transmission.

Miller said local public health nurses will begin today to identify and notify close contacts of the second case. Once identified, the close contacts will be assessed for symptoms and then instructed to quarantine in their homes for 14 days. A public health nurse will check daily with each contact during the quarantine period.

Knox Public Health is currently monitoring 28 residents who have had contact with lab-confirmed cases in Knox and other counties. At least 25 of those being monitored are students who had close contact with an East Knox school teacher who lives in Coshocton County. The other persons being monitored are related to the first positive case, Palm said. Palm noted that the woman who tested positive works in Franklin County and there may be additional contacts related to her case there. Knox Public Health is only monitoring those individuals who reside in Knox County, and Franklin County will monitor the additional contacts in their county.

Sunday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 351 positive cases in 40 counties in Ohio Knox County was not listed among the counties with positive cases due to incomplete paperwork. Miller said she expected to see the Knox County numbers listed when the state reports new cases today. Of the reported 351 cases – more than twice the number reported on Friday – 83 are hospitalized.

A call line resumes today for Knox County residents with medical questions regarding COVID-19. The call-line number, 740-399-8014, is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is staffed by local public health nurses.

Miller said anyone who feels sick and are symptomatic should stay home and call their healthcare provider first. She noted COVID-19 symptoms are similar to the common cold or flu, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle pain or fatigue. Therefore, calling ahead to their healthcare provider is essential to determine what steps should be taken next and to avoid unnecessary exposure to other patients in the provider’s office.

